Heronetta Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Heronetta Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 12.2% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 2,424,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,389. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

