HI Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $184,081.84 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,064.81 or 1.00028767 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068003 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004781 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $209,799.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

