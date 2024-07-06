Hop Protocol Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $108,114.10 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

