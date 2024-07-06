HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) & PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) and PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HWH International and PetIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HWH International N/A -27.08% -9.92% PetIQ 0.66% 13.33% 3.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HWH International and PetIQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HWH International N/A N/A $550,000.00 N/A N/A PetIQ $1.12 billion 0.60 $2.13 million $0.22 103.23

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PetIQ has higher revenue and earnings than HWH International.

25.7% of HWH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of PetIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of HWH International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of PetIQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HWH International and PetIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HWH International 0 0 0 0 N/A PetIQ 0 0 4 0 3.00

PetIQ has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. Given PetIQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PetIQ is more favorable than HWH International.

Volatility & Risk

HWH International has a beta of -1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetIQ has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetIQ beats HWH International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc. operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats. It also provides OTC medications and supplies primarily within the flea and tick control, dog dewormers, and behavior management categories of the health and wellness industry in various forms, such as spot on (topical) treatments, chewables, oral tablets, and collars. In addition, the company offers health and wellness products that include dog and cat treats, oral health solutions, stain and odor treatments, and pet nutritional supplements under the PetArmor®, Rocco & Roxie®, VetIQ®, Minties® and Sentry® brands. It provides its products primarily under the PetIQ, PetArmor, VIP Petcare, VetIQ PetCare, VetIQ, Capstar, Advecta, SENTRY, Sergeants, PurLuv, Rocco & Roxie, Minties, Heart Shield Plus, and TruProfen brand names. In addition, the company operates veterinarian service platform through community clinics, pop-up locations, wellness centers, and permanent locations that offer cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services, including diagnostic tests, vaccinations, prescription medications, microchipping, grooming and hygiene, and wellness checks; and provides veterinary care services. It operates through veterinarian, retail, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

