Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.93

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.93 and traded as high as $67.82. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $67.68, with a volume of 29,204 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HY. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.