Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Given New $13.50 Price Target at TD Cowen

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Inseego Stock Performance

Shares of INSG opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inseego

Inseego Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Inseego by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225,340 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $2,132,000. Braslyn Ltd. purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.