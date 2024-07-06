Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Given New $13.50 Price Target at TD Cowen

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Inseego Stock Performance
Shares of INSG opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.60.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Inseego Company Profile
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.
