Insider Buying: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Acquires 30,013 Shares of Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 30,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $588,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,499,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,999,000.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AESI opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.