Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) COO Sells $860,880.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $860,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,002,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,909,909.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $879,840.00.

DoorDash Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DASH opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of -102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

