Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $24,044.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $447.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

