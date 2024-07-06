Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells 138 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,072. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

