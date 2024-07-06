Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $3,286,080.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $3,286,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $3,183,360.00.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $36.72 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.