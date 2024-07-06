Insider Selling: Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Sells 15,621 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 15,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $115,439.19. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 263,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,685.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

FUND stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 837,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 158,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,867,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1,015.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

