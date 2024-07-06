Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sells $494,556.56 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) CFO Sheri Savage sold 9,682 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $494,556.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sheri Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $127,763.44.

On Friday, June 7th, Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $704,674.00.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,828,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 512.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 112,366 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 142,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ultra Clean

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.