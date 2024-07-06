Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sells $494,556.56 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) CFO Sheri Savage sold 9,682 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $494,556.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sheri Savage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $127,763.44.
- On Friday, June 7th, Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $704,674.00.
Ultra Clean Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,828,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 512.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 112,366 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 142,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
