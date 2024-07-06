Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $336,152.50 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $336,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,306.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,255 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $276,660.10.

W opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on W shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

