Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,429. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average is $133.23.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

