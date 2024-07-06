Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $425.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $404.79.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $443.76 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $448.10. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.84 and its 200-day moving average is $385.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

