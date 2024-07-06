Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 6.4% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.12 on Friday, hitting $496.16. 28,495,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.25. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $496.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

