Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,312. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.95 and a twelve month high of $119.56. The company has a market cap of $298.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.36.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

