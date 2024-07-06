iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

SGOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,444. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.49.

