iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,287.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 420,972 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,774,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after purchasing an additional 305,327 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 145,851 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,206,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

