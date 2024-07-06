iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 202,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,672. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

