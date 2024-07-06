iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 89,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $558.06. The firm has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

