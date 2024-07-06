iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 411.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $77,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,909,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.