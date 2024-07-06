iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 199.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 427,369 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 426,139 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 310,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,364 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.79. 284,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.11. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

