iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,218,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after acquiring an additional 937,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after purchasing an additional 382,145 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,446,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,325,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $121.57. 523,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
