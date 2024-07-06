iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.52

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.52 and traded as low as C$41.42. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF shares last traded at C$41.72, with a volume of 3,959 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.71.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.