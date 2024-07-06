iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,295 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $51,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,446 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

