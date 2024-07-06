iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 550,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 422,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.41. The company had a trading volume of 976,678 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average is $159.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

