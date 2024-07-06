iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.97. 2,700,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average of $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.