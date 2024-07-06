iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $78,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

IWR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. 802,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,378. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

