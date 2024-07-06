iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s Largest Position

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,132 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $43,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.