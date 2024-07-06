J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,525 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock remained flat at $87.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 381,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,988. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.