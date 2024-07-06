J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,910 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

