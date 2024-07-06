J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 233,497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after purchasing an additional 158,478 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 327,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,893,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,742 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TAXF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 18,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,951. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1359 dividend. This is a boost from American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

