J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,428 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,542,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,990 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,550,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,190,418 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $104,926,000 after purchasing an additional 461,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,243,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,727,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

