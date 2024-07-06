J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,604,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,741. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $112.82 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.