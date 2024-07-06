J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $668,000 Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,341,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,125,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of OIH traded down $5.33 on Friday, hitting $309.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,846. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $278.63 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.88.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.