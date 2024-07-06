J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth $284,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 268,217 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.17. 125,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $959.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

