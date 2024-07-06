J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 703,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,654. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

