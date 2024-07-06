J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

ASML stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,074.48. The stock had a trading volume of 770,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,499. The business has a 50-day moving average of $977.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $915.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,082.79.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

