J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $117.54. 1,585,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,487. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.72. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

View Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.