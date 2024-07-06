J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 525 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,581.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,453,000 after purchasing an additional 105,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,625. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

