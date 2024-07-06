J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 74,412 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,143 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,479. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.76.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

