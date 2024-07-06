J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 357,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.07. 297,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,250. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

