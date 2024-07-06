J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,965 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOM. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 202,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,672. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $43.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

