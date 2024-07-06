Janney Capital Management LLC Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $94.16. 5,111,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,910,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.