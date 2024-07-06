Janney Capital Management LLC Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IEF traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $94.16. 5,111,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,910,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
