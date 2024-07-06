Janney Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,604 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Bank of America upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.80. 227,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,883. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

