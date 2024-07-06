Janney Capital Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %
S&P Global stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.27. The stock had a trading volume of 777,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,264. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.89.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
