Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 335,021 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 289,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 169,579 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 240,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

