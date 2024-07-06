Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.17.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $790.60. 341,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $781.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $792.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

